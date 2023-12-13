Love had seven tackles (five solo), one interception and one forced fumble in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

Love picked off Brock Purdy on the second play of the second quarter. His best play of the day came early in the fourth quarter, when he forced a fumble off Brandon Aiyuk on a 30-yard reception which was recovered by Riq Woolen. Love is up to 90 tackles on the year -- third on the team -- and is close to hitting the century mark for the second straight season.