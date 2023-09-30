Love (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Monday's road game against the Giants, Colin Gunther of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prior to being listed as questionable for a Week 3 matchup with the Panthers, Love managed just one limited practice. He was able to suit up last Sunday and log an 85 percent snap share on his way to five tackles and two pass defenses. This week, he opened it with back-to-back capped sessions before getting back to all activity Saturday, allowing the Seahawks to clear him entirely. Love thus will be looking to add to the 27 tackles (21 solo) that he's accrued through three games to start the season, even with Jamal Adams (knee) and Quandre Diggs (hamstring) available Monday.