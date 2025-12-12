Love (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Love played just 31 percent of defensive snaps in last Sunday's win over the Vikings, likely being eased back into the defense after a prolonged stint on injured reserve. The free safety should see an increased amount of defensive reps this week, likely taking more away from Ty Okada as the starter gets back in the mix.