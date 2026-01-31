Love (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Super Bowl LX, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Love was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice, just in time to be cleared of any injury designation for the first of two Super Bowl injury reports. The starting safety has progressed enough in his shoulder injury recovery to avoid any injury designation, but he will still have another week to recover before the last game of the season.