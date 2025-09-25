Love (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Love has been cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury that he picked up during the Seahawks' Week 2 win over the Steelers. He was on the field for every single defensive snap in the two games he played in and has logged 12 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense over that span. Love will assume his starting role at safety alongside Coby Bryant, and Ty Okada will likely serve in a rotational role due to Nick Emmanwori (ankle) being listed as doubtful for Thursday's NFC West clash.