Seahawks' Julian Love: Dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love (shoulder) was estimated as a limited practice participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Love played 61 defensive snaps in the NFC Championship, collecting four tackles (three solo), but it looks like he also might have suffered a shoulder injury along the way. His activity will be worth monitoring once Seattle starts holding practices to prepare for the Super Bowl.