Love (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Love was also deemed limited in a walkthrough Monday, so it's unclear how far he's progressed from the hamstring injury that kept him out of Sunday's Week 3 win over the Saints. The Seahawks play Thursday night this week against Arizona, giving Love less time to heal up from the issue. If he can't suit up Thursday, Nick Emmanwori (ankle) could get a start if he's healthy enough to play, or Ty Okada could get another opportunity after he started against the Saints.