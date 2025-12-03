Love (hamstring) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

As expected, Love's 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, and he's got a chance to return for the Week 14 matchup against the Falcons. However, the 27-year-old must still be activated to Seattle's active roster in order to play Sunday. Love was an integral part of the Seahawks' secondary in 2024 and once fully healthy, he'll add depth to a defense that's already allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game (289.4) in the NFL this season.