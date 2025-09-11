Love (groin) did not practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Love popped up on Wednesday's injury report as a limited participant due to a groin injury that he picked up during Seattle's Week 1 loss to San Francisco. His downgrade to DNP is concerning, and a missed practice Friday would put him in jeopardy of being ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. With Nick Emmanwori set to miss multiple weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, Ty Okada could step in as the Seahawks' second starting safety alongside Coby Bryant if Love were to miss time.