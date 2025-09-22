Love (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Love was unable to play in the Seahawks' 44-13 win over the Saints due to a hamstring injury. His practice participation over the next two days will indicate his chances of suiting up against the Cardinals on Thursday. Ty Okada would be in line to start at safety for a second straight game if Love is not cleared to play.