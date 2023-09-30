Love (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's matchup against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Love was a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday but was able to log a full session Saturday. He's started at strong safety for Jamal Adams in the first three games of the season and has registered 27 tackles (21 solo) and three pass deflections. Even with Adams set to return Monday, Love should still see meaningful playing time, especially with Artie Burns (hamstring) and Tre Brown (concussion) ruled out.