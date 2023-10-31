Love had three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

His interception came late in the fourth quarter when the Browns elected to throw the ball on third down. Love picked off P.J. walker on a pass intended for Amari Cooper, and led to the Seahawks scoring the game-winning touchdown five plays later. Love opened the season as the starting strong safety next to Quandre Diggs, but has slipped into a depth role in recent weeks with Jamal Adams back in the lineup. Still, Love played in 67 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday and will continue to have a meaningful role in the Seahawks' secondary.