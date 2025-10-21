Love (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Texans.

Love will now miss his fourth game in five weeks due to a lingering hamstring injury. With Seattle on a bye Week 8, the seventh-year safety will have more time to heal from his injury and be available for Week 9 against the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 2. Ty Okada and Nick Emmanwori are the top candidates to start at safety alongside Coby Bryant in Love's absence.