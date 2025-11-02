Love (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

A setback with Love's lingering hamstring injury has landed him a stint on the injured reserve. According to Boyle, Love was placed on injured reserve to make room on the roster for safety elevation Jerrick Reed II. With Love missing an extended period, Ty Okada will need to continue to play a key role in the Seahawks' secondary for the foreseeable future.