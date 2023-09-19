Love racked up 13 tackles (10 solo) and recovered a fumble Sunday against Detroit in a Week 2 overtime win.

Love led the Seahawks in tackles in a game during which two of his teammates also logged double-digit stops. Love broke through with a career-best 124 stops with the Giants last season and appears on track to challenge that mark in his first campaign with Seattle, notching 22 (17 solo) through two weeks.