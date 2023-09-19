Love racked up 13 tackles (10 solo) and recovered a fumble Sunday against Detroit in a Week 2 overtime win.
Love led the Seahawks in tackles in a game during which two of his teammates also logged double-digit stops. Love broke through with a career-best 124 stops with the Giants last season and appears on track to challenge that mark in his first campaign with Seattle, notching 22 (17 solo) through two weeks.
More News
-
Seahawks' Julian Love: Slated to start Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Julian Love: Signs with Seattle•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Records multiple career-best marks•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Finishes with seven tackles Sunday•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Crosses 100-tackle threshold•