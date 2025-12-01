Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday that it's "looking positive" for Love (hamstring) to return from injured reserve this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Macdonald noted that Love's return from IR is not certain, but the goal is for him to return for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. The 27-year-old has not played since the Seahawks' Week 4 win over the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury. Love has yet to be designated to return or activated to the active roster just, so both steps must occur before he'll be eligible to play in Week 14.