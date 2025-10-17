Love (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The safety has already missed three games this year with the lingering injury, including last week's win over the Jaguars. At the same time, Love's participation in practice might be a sign that he's moving in the right direction ahead of Monday's matchup with the Texans. Love has 18 tackles (15 solo), including a sack, and two pass breakups in the three games he has played in this season.