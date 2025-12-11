default-cbs-image
Love (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Love returned from injured reserve in Week 14 and played only 31 percent of defensive snaps, as he could be eased back into action with Seattle easily winning the game. The Seahawks are likely to continue to limit his reps, but there's no indication he's in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Colts.

