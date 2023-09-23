Love (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Love looks like a game-time decision after logging a limited workload Friday. He has yet to miss a defensive snap through two games, but if Jamal Adams (knee) returns that could change. More clarity on his status should come Sunday morning.
