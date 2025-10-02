Love (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Love has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a hamstring injury that he played through during the Seahawks' Week 4 win over the Cardinals. Friday's practice report will provide clarity on Love's chances of playing in Sunday's home tilt against the Buccaneers. Nick Emmanwori and Ty Okada would be the top candidates to start at safety alongside Coby Bryant if Love is unable to play versus Tampa Bay.