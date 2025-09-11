Love was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Love led the Seahawks with 10 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, in their Week 1 loss to the 49ers this past Sunday. He appears to have picked up a groin injury during the contest, and his practice participation over the next two days will determine his status heading into Seattle's Week 2 contest against the Steelers on Sunday. Love has logged 100-plus tackles in each of the past three seasons.