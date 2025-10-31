Love (hamstring) sat out of practice for the second day in a row Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The safety has missed four of Seattle's last five games, and while he appeared to have a chance to return this Sunday, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Love suffered a setback, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Ty Okada has been playing in Love's absence, and he would likely get the opportunity if the starter had to miss extended time.