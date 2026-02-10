Love recorded three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Patriots QB Drake Maye threw an errant deep pass right into Love's handles in the fourth quarter, and the veteran safety returned it for 35 yards. Love missed eight games with a hamstring injury earlier this season, but he was quite dependable when healthy and finished the year with 43 tackles (29 solo), seven pass breakups, 1.0 sacks and two interceptions through 11 games, including the postseason. Love is under contract through the 2027 season and will have a $12.9 million cap hit next year.