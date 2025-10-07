Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that a decision on whether Love (hamstring) will play against the Jaguars on Sunday will not likely be made until the end of the week, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Love has missed two of the Seahawks' last three games due to a hamstring injury. He was unable to practice all of last week, so he'd have to participate in at least a limited capacity during Week 6 prep to have a shot at playing in Jacksonville. Ty Okada and Nick Emmanwori will continue to see increased work in the secondary alongside Coby Bryant for as long as Love is sidelined.