Seahawks' Julian Love: No practice to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Love was sidelined for the Seahawks' Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers, and coach Mike Macdonald said a decision about Love's status for a Week 6 matchup against Jacksonville won't come until later this week. His lack of participation isn't a great sign, but he did participate in the walkthrough portion of Wednesday's session, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic .
