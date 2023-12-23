Love isn't on the Seahawks' injury report heading into the weekend, but he and his wife are awaiting the birth of their child, casting uncertainty about whether the safety will be able to play in Sunday's Week 16 contest in Tennessee, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Love's wife is reportedly due to give birth this week, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll indicated that, to his knowledge, that hasn't yet happened. As such, Love won't travel with the team for Sunday's road game, though Carroll said the safety will make his way to Nashville "when he can." It sounds like Love isn't guaranteed to take the field for the contest, but if he does suit up, he'd almost certainly start since Jamal Adams (knee) has been ruled out. If Love isn't able to participate Sunday, Coby Bryant could slide over from his reserve cornerback role to fill in, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.