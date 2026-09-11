Love recorded six total tackles (four solo) and an interception in Wednesday's 13-10 win over New England.

Love was on the field for all 71 of the team's defensive snaps, helping limit the Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye to a 54.9 passer rating in the victory. The safety's biggest play of the game came in the fourth quarter when he jumped in front of a pass intended for DeMario Douglas deep down the field, securing his first interception of the year. Love was limited to just eight regular-season contests during the 2025 campaign due to a hamstring injury, and he's now started off 2026 with a standout performance.