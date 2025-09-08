Seahawks' Julian Love: Notches sack Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.
This was Love's first sack in a Seahawks uniform, as he only had 1.5 sacks through four years with the Giants before signing with the Seahawks in 2023. Love picked up right where he left off last season as he aims for a fourth straight season with 100-plus tackles.
