Head coach Mike Macdonald relayed Monday that Love (hamstring) should be available for Week 9 against the Commanders on Nov. 2, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

A hamstring injury has prevented Love from playing in four of the Seahawks' last five games. He was a limited participant in practice leading up to Week 7 against the Texans, so the additional rest from the bye should put the 2019 fourth-rounder in line to return for Week 9. Love's return will likely result in Ty Okada seeing a decrease in defensive snaps.