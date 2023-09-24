Love (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Panthers.
Love logged a limited practice Friday, after registering DNPs earlier in the week. The Notre Dame product has played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps as he continues to fill in for Jamal Adams (knee) who is inactive once again and likely will again during Week 3 against Carolina.
