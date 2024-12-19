Love tallied seven tackles (four solo) and one fumble recovery during the Seahawks' 30-13 loss to the Packers this past Sunday.

Love recovered a Josh Jacobs fumble forced by Ernest Jones early in the fourth quarter, which led to a 24-yard touchdown run by Zach Charbonnet five plays later. In the five games since Seattle's Week 10 bye, Love has logged 31 tackles (24 solo), four pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He is four combined tackles shy from recording his third-consecutive 100-tackle campaign.