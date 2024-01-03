Love had 14 tackles (10 solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers.
Love's 14 tackles matches a career high he set in 2022 as a member of the Giants. It's the fourth time this season he's reached double-digit tackles and the third straight game he's played every single defensive snap. He's up to 116 total tackles on the year and is eight shy of matching the career high he set last season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Julian Love: Traveling to Nashville•
-
Seahawks' Julian Love: Not certain to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Julian Love: Causes two turnovers in loss•
-
Seahawks' Julian Love: Totals 10 tackles in Week 12 loss•
-
Seahawks' Julian Love: Grabs first INT of 2023 in win•
-
Seahawks' Julian Love: Logs double-digit tackles•