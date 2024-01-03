Love had 14 tackles (10 solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers.

Love's 14 tackles matches a career high he set in 2022 as a member of the Giants. It's the fourth time this season he's reached double-digit tackles and the third straight game he's played every single defensive snap. He's up to 116 total tackles on the year and is eight shy of matching the career high he set last season.