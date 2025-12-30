Love recorded six total tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

Love was able to finish tied for the team lead in takedowns with safety Ty Okada and linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence. Additionally, he jumped in front of a pass from Bryce Young in the third quarter for his first interception of the year. Love is now up to 34 total tackles (23 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding six passes defensed, one of which was Sunday's interception, over seven contests this season.