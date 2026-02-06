Seahawks' Julian Love: Set for Super Bowl LX
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of the Super Bowl LX matchup against the Patriots, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Love was a full participant throughout the second week of Super Bowl preparation, making it easy for the free safety to be cleared of any injury designation ahead of Sunday's final game. The 27-year-old defensive back is all set to face the Patriots' offense and will likely play 100 percent of defensive snaps as he did against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
