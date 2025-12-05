Head Coach Mike Macdonald declared that Love (hamstring) is set to return from injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Love managed to practice in some capacity all three days this week in anticipation of Sunday's contest. The safety picked up the hamstring injury after the Seahawks' Week 2 victory over the Steelers and battled the issue for over a month before finally being assigned to the injured reserve Nov. 1. It is unclear how the seventh-year veteran will be utilized in his return to the lineup. Love may reclaim his starting free safety role from Ty Okada, may just share snaps due to a snap count, or may start or share snaps at another position, such as slot cornerback.