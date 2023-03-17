Love and the Seahawks agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After four seasons with the Giants, Love is moving on to Seattle in 2023. The safety has increased his production each year of his career, producing 124 tackles, including a sack, while also recording five pass deflections, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 16 games in 2022. Love will step right into a significant role in the Seahawks' talented secondary.
More News
-
Giants' Julian Love: Records multiple career-best marks•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Finishes with seven tackles Sunday•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Crosses 100-tackle threshold•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Racks up double-digit tackles again•
-
Giants' Julian Love: Shines in Thanksgiving loss•