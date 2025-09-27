Love finished Thursday's 23-20 win over the Cardinals with six solo tackles and a pass defense.

Love was cleared to play after missing the Seahawks' Week 3 win over the Saints due to a hamstring injury. It didn't seem to hamper him at all, as he played every single defensive snap in Thursday's NFC West tilt, led both teams in solo tackles and finished third on the Seahawks in total tackles behind Devon Witherspoon (nine) and Ernest Jones (eight). Love is up to 18 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes across three regular-season games.