Love is expected to start at strong safety Week 1, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.
Love is now slated to start Sunday against the Rams alongside Quandre Diggs as Jamal Adams has been ruled out with a knee injury. The 25-year-old spent the past four seasons with the Giants before signing with Seattle in March, and could find himself starting multiple games as Adams has yet to be given a definitive return date.
