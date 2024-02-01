Love posted 123 tackles (85 solo), 10 pass breakups and four interceptions across 17 games in 2023.

Love registered career highs in solo tackles, pass breakups and interceptions in his first season with the Seahawks. His snap counts dipped when Jamal Adams (knee) was healthy, but Adams finished the season on injured reserve. Love's ability to step up when Adams was injured makes him a strong candidate to stay with the team for the last year of his contract despite more than $5 million in cap savings if he was cut.