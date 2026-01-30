Seahawks' Julian Love: Still limited by shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love (shoulder) was estimated as a limited participant in Thursday's walkthrough practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Love is working through a shoulder issue that he likely picked up Sunday against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. The good news for the veteran safety is that he will have additional time to recover ahead of the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX clash against the Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8.