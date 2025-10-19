Love (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Love missed three of the Seahawks' last four games due to a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice all week, and his status for Monday night's game may not be officially known until the Seahawks announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes prior to the 10:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Nick Emmanwori and Ty Okada would see their snaps on defense decrease if Love is cleared to return.