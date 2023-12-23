Love's wife gave birth to their child Saturday and he's now joining the Seahawks in Nashville ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 25-year-old safety's availability for Sunday's affair was in doubt, but after his wife gave birth Saturday, he's in line to play in Week 16. Love is coming off debatably the best game of his 2023 campaign, and over the course of the season, he's recorded 99 total tackles, nine pass deflections and four interceptions in nine appearances.