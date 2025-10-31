Love (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Love was expected to return for Week 9 after missing four of the Seahawks' past five games. However, he suffered a setback with his hamstring injury that prevented him from practicing all week, and the injury could be severe enough to warrant a stint on injured reserve, per Dugar. With Love sidelined, Ty Okada will continue to play a key role in the Seahawks' secondary.