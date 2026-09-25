Love did not practice Thursday due to a calf injury, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Love wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it's unclear whether he tweaked his calf in that practice or whether Thursday's absence was a maintenance day. Regardless, Love's status for Sunday's road game against the Commanders will become more clear once the Seahawks announce their injury designations following Friday's practice. With Ty Okada (hamstring) also sidelined, AJ Finley and Rodney Thomas are currently the only two health safeties on the Seahawks' 53-man roster.