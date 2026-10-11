The Seahawks placed Neal (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Neal was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a hamstring injury, which is severe enough for the rookie third-rounder to warrant a stint on injured reserve. As such, Neal will be forced to miss at least four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 9 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 8. He's mostly operated on special teams this season, but his absence will also weaken the Seahawks' depth in the secondary.

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