Britt (knee) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

It's unclear how Britt picked up the injury, but he was ruled out early in the first quarter, suggesting his injury is serious. With the veteran sidelined, Joey Hunt will take over as the team's starting center.

