Britt was a full participant at Thursday's practice after missing Wednesday's session with a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Britt may have picked up the injury at some point during Week 1, but his absence from practice Wednesday looks as if it might have been maintenance-related. Barring a setback, the veteran should slot in at his normal starting center role against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

