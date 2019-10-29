The Seahawks placed Britt (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Britt suffered a torn ACL during this past Sunday's win over the Falcons, so the Seahawks will need to find a solution at center for the remainder of the season. Joey Hunt, who has three career starts, is the next man up for the job. Britt will undergo surgery and aim to be ready for the start of the 2020 season.