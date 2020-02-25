General manager John Schneider said Britt is "doing a great job" in his recovery from a torn ACL, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Britt's 2019 season ended after tearing his ACL in Week 8 and having surgery in November. There's still no timeline, but he appears to be on the right track for Week 1 of the 2020 season -- the final year of his contract.