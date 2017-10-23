Britt is not expected to practice until Friday due to an ankle injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

According to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, Britt's ankle sprain is lower, near the joint, as opposed to the typically more problematic high ankle sprain. Thus, there is reason for optimism regarding his status for Week 8, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to take the field.